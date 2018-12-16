Try 1 month for 99¢
ELMA --- Charlotte C. Conway, 101, of Elma, died Friday, Dec. 14, at Colonial Manor, Elma. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Elma, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Elma. Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Conway-Markham Funeral Home, Elma; online condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Elma, the Elma Public Library or the charity of your choice.

Charlotte Conway
