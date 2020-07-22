Charlotte A. Lindemeier

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Hudson — Charlotte Anne Lindemeier, born June 29, 1935, died Sunday, July 12, 2020; Memorial Services are 10:30 A.M. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home; inurnment to take place in Hudson Cemetery; Memorials may be directed to the family; visit LockeFuneralHome.com for more information.