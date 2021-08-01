CEDAR FALLS-Charlotte A. Ford, age 94, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. Her funeral service will be 11am Thursday, August 5, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Wednesday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, and also one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.