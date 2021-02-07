 Skip to main content
Charles “Chuck” L. Neil
Charles “Chuck” L. Neil

Waterloo – Charles “Chuck” L. Neil, 77, of Waterloo, died Monday, February 1, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be Friday, February 12, 2021 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Services will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the National Cemetery in Keokuk.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com

