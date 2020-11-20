Charlene M. Burington, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home of cancer. Private Family Services will be held with a family directed Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials: may be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Research or Ascension Lutheran Church Radio Program. Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.