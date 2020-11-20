 Skip to main content
Charlene M. Burington
Charlene M. Burington

Charlene M. Burington, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home of cancer. Private Family Services will be held with a family directed Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials: may be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Research or Ascension Lutheran Church Radio Program. Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

