CEDAR FALLS-Chad Robert Knipp, 46, of Cedar Falls was born November 19, 1974 and passed away August 24, 2021. Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Prairie Lakes Church, 1907 Viking Road, Cedar Falls with an hour of Visitation prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home assisted the family with services.