Cecil J. Burns
Cedar Falls – Cecil J. Burns, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, July 13, at his home in the Western Home Communities.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be performed by the Waterloo American Legion Post 138 along with the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-6:00 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral, we ask that you please wear a mask while in attendance.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or C.V. Hospice.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.