Cedar Falls – Cecil J. Burns, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, July 13, at his home in the Western Home Communities.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be performed by the Waterloo American Legion Post 138 along with the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-6:00 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral, we ask that you please wear a mask while in attendance.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or C.V. Hospice.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cecil Burns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

