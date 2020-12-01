 Skip to main content
Cecelia K. Mudd
Cecelia K. Mudd

CEDAR FALLS – Cecelia K. Mudd, 77, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, November 29th at Western Home Communities Prairie Winds. Services are pending with Richardson Funeral Service. Memorials may be directed to EPI or Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

