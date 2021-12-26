Cathy L. Schabacker

On Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 11:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., in place of a traditional visitation, the family is welcoming friends and family to Cathy and Rodney's home for a walk-through viewing of Cathy's Department 56 Snow Village. Cathy spent years collecting her village pieces, and many hours/days setting it up annually. She was so very proud of her village and all of the work she and Rodney put into it. Cathy would be so happy knowing she brightened others' Christmas with her village.