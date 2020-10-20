HUDSON—Cathy Ann Clarke, 61, of Hudson, IA, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Visitation: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Memorials to the family for a fund to be established or to the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department. For more information visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.