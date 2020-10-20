 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cathy Ann Clarke
0 entries

Cathy Ann Clarke

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON—Cathy Ann Clarke, 61, of Hudson, IA, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Visitation: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Memorials to the family for a fund to be established or to the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department. For more information visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News