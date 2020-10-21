Catherine M. Mead, age 86 of Cresco, Iowa formerly of Aplington, Iowa, died October 19, 2020, at Hancock County Health System in Britt, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church with burial at the Pleasant View Cemetery, both Aplington

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com