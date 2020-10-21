 Skip to main content
Catherine M. Mead
Catherine M. Mead

Catherine M. Mead, age 86 of Cresco, Iowa formerly of Aplington, Iowa, died October 19, 2020, at Hancock County Health System in Britt, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church with burial at the Pleasant View Cemetery, both Aplington

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com

