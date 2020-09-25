 Skip to main content
Catherine "Katie" Schmit
Catherine "Katie" Schmit

Catherine “Katie” Schmit, age 76, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab.

Service information and online condolences may be found at www.conway-markhamfh.com.

