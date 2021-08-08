 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caroline Marjorie Kolpek
0 entries

Caroline Marjorie Kolpek

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TRAER-Caroline Marjorie Kolpek, 88, of Traer, died on August 4, 2021, at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 10:00 AM, at Buckingham Cemetery in rural Traer.

Overton Funeral Home in Traer is handling the arrangements. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 26

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News