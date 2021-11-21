 Skip to main content
Carole Suzanne “Sue” Dutcher

Carole Suzanne "Sue" Dutcher

CEDAR FALLS-Carole Suzanne “Sue” Dutcher, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center. Her body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

