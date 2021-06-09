 Skip to main content
Carol Rae Witter
Carol Rae Witter

Carol Rae Witter, 73, of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Carol was born on August 4, 1947 in Grundy Center, Iowa.

