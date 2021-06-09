Carol Rae Witter, 73, of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com