SUMNER --- Carol J. Walke, of Sumner, died Friday, May 10, at home. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the church on Wednesday. Inurnment will be at a later date at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner. Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or SEMS, both in Sumner. Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Carol J. Walke
