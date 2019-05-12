You have free articles remaining.
SUMNER --- Carol J. Walke, of Sumner, died Friday, May 10, at home. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sumner. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the church on Wednesday. Inurnment will be at a later date at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner. Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or SEMS, both in Sumner. Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.