DYSART–Carol Carlyle, 79, died peacefully at home Saturday, July 17, 2021 following a battle with cancer. Carol was born October 16, 1941in Vinton.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Dysart with Pastor Daniel Hartwig officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 until service time at the church on Wednesday. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton.
A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home in Vinton is caring for Carol and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
