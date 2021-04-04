 Skip to main content
Carol Ann Menken
Carol Ann Menken

DIKE—Carol Ann Menken, 72, of Dike, Iowa died Friday, November 13th, 2020. Due to Covid her family decided to postpone services at that time. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday April 10th at Dike United Methodist Church. Luncheon to follow.

