CEDAR FALLS -- Carl W. Bollwinkel, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Dec. 28, at home. Services pending at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, 266-7525.

the life of: Carl W. Bollwinkel
