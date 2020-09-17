 Skip to main content
Calvin Berger
Calvin Berger, 66, of Traer passed away at home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. A private family service will be held for Calvin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

