Burton R. Cashner

WINTHROP– Burton Robert “Bob” Cashner, 83, of Winthrop, Iowa died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence, Iowa.
Private Graveside services will be held at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence, Iowa, with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
For more information or to leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com. Memorials may be sent to the Robert Cashner Family, c/o Reiff Family Center, 216 3rd Ave SE; Independence, IA 50644.
