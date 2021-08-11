 Skip to main content
Bruce Warren Kohlmeyer, Sr.
Bruce Warren Kohlmeyer, Sr.

WATERLOO-Bruce Warren Kohlmeyer, Sr., 71, of Waterloo, died on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at his home.

Visitation will be Friday, August 13, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm

Services will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:30 am at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

