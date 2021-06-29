 Skip to main content
Brian K. Killion
Brian K. Killion

WAVERLY-Brian K. Killion, 77, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away at home early Sunday morning, June 27, 2021.

A full obituary is pending. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187

