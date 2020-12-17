 Skip to main content
Brett Downs
Brett Downs

  • Updated
Brett Downs, 42, died December 12, 2020. Services with Military rites on Friday, December 18, 2020, 1 p.m., West Center Chapel.

Masks required per CDC Guidelines. To view a live broadcast of the services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the (View Live Service) button on the homepage.

