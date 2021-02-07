Brandon—Bob Bearbower, 83, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness. He was born March 15, 1937 in Brandon, IA.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Brandon United Methodist Church with Pastor Luke Evans officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 9, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and for an hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in the Brandon Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be practiced.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Bob and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
