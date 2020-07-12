Billy O. Sander

CEDAR FALLS — Billy Orlyn Sander, 90, of Cedar Falls, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at home. A Memorial Service, which was delayed due to COVID, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls. An hour of visitation will follow the service. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask. Interment will be at the Manning Cemetery in Manning Iowa on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation and online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneral Home.com.