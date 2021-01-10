Beverly J. Nielsen. 89, of Dike, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at home. Beverly was born September 7, 1931 in Albert City, Iowa. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Fredsville Lutheran Church Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials can be made to the Fredsville Lutheran Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.