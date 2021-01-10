 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beverly J. Nielsen
0 entries

Beverly J. Nielsen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Beverly J. Nielsen. 89, of Dike, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at home. Beverly was born September 7, 1931 in Albert City, Iowa. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Fredsville Lutheran Church Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials can be made to the Fredsville Lutheran Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News