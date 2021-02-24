 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beverly H. King
0 entries

Beverly H. King

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jesup – Beverly H. King, 92 years old Independence, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died Monday, February 22, 2021, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.

Public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Masks and social distancing will be required. Private family services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Friends are welcome to join the family at the graveside following the service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the family c/o White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA 50648. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Another finance issue for millennials

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News