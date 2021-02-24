Jesup – Beverly H. King, 92 years old Independence, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died Monday, February 22, 2021, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.
Public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Masks and social distancing will be required. Private family services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Friends are welcome to join the family at the graveside following the service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the family c/o White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA 50648. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
