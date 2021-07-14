 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beverly Bakken
0 entries

Beverly Bakken

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CRESCO-Beverly Bakken, age 87, of Cresco, Iowa passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Regional Health Services of Howard County. Beverly Ann (Hove) Bakken was born on September 24, 1933. Visitation—Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 4-7 pm at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Cresco, Iowa. Funeral Services—Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11 am at Peace Lutheran Church in Ridgeway, Iowa. Lindstrom Funeral Home is providing services.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Six egg substitutions for vegan cooking and baking

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News