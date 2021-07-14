CRESCO-Beverly Bakken, age 87, of Cresco, Iowa passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Regional Health Services of Howard County. Beverly Ann (Hove) Bakken was born on September 24, 1933. Visitation—Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 4-7 pm at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Cresco, Iowa. Funeral Services—Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11 am at Peace Lutheran Church in Ridgeway, Iowa. Lindstrom Funeral Home is providing services.
