Beverly Ann Zirkle
Beverly Ann Zirkle

CEDAR FALLS-Beverly Ann Zirkle, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, August 22, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Burial will be in El Paso, IL at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the El Paso District Library, El Paso, IL or the Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

