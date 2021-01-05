TRAER - Betty Jean Halupnick Rund, 96, of Traer, died Saturday, January 2, at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 7, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Traer, with burial in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Traer. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, at Overton Family Funeral Home in Traer. Memorials may be directed to the St. Paul Catholic Church. Online Condolences can be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com