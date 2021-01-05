Betty Jean Halupnick Rund
TRAER - Betty Jean Halupnick Rund, 96, of Traer, died Saturday, January 2, at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 7, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Traer, with burial in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Traer. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, at Overton Family Funeral Home in Traer. Memorials may be directed to the St. Paul Catholic Church. Online Condolences can be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
Overton Family Funeral Home in Traer is assisting the family, 319-478-2775
