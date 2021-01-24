READLYN-Betty Ellen Shook, 85, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021. at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner
Private burial of cremains will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or to the family.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.