 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Ellen Shook
0 entries

Betty Ellen Shook

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

READLYN-Betty Ellen Shook, 85, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021. at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner

Private burial of cremains will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or to the family.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News