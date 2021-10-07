 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty E. Williams

  • 0

ALLISON-Betty E. Williams, 88, of Allison, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, at Hitesville Gospel Hall in rural Aplington. Burial will take place in the Allison Cemetery.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison is assisting Betty’s family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to fall asleep more quickly and healthily

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News