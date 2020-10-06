 Skip to main content
Betty Aswegen, age 92, of Parkersburg, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital, in Waterloo, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Reformed Church of Stout with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4;00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com

