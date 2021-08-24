 Skip to main content
Bertha Linos
Bertha Linos

WATERLOO-Bertha Linos, 83, of Waterloo, died at her home on August 22, 2021. There will be no services at this time. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is assisting the family.

