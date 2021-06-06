 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bernita A. Voorhees
0 entries

Bernita A. Voorhees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO-Bernita A. Voorhees, 78, of Waterloo, died June 4, 2021 at the MercyOne Waterloo.

Arrangements are pending at the Kearns Funeral Service.

For more info: www.KearnsFuneralService.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News