Berniece Mary Magdalena Jacobsmeier Williamson
DUBUQUE-Berniece Mary Magdalena Jacobsmeier Williamson, 80, of Dubuque and formerly of Florida, died Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 2, at St. Boniface Cemetery, New Vienna, IA. Sr. Margaret Ann Kramer will officiate. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, is entrusted with arrangements.

