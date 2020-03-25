Bernice Virginia Hansen
WATERLOO — Bernice Virginia Hansen, 96, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 25, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a celebrations of life is being planned for a future date. Online condolences can be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

