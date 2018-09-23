Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TRIPOLI -- Bernice S. Ambrose, 95, of Tripoli, died Friday, Sept. 21, at Hillcrest Home, Sumner. Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Rettig Funeral Chapel, Tripoli. Visitation will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 4 p.m. Interment will be in Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery, Tripoli. Memorials to the VFW Auxiliary, Tripoli. Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

