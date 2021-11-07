WAVERLY-Bernice Kappmeyer, age 96, of Waverly, Iowa, died Friday, November 5, 2021, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, at St. John’s United Church of Christ – Siegel, rural Waverly. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly on Monday, November 8, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Bernice’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.