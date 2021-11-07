 Skip to main content
Bernice Kappmeyer

WAVERLY-Bernice Kappmeyer, age 96, of Waverly, Iowa, died Friday, November 5, 2021, at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, at St. John’s United Church of Christ – Siegel, rural Waverly. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly on Monday, November 8, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Bernice’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187

