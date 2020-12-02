 Skip to main content
Bernadine Mae (Trebon) Stanford
INDEPENDENCE- Bernadine Mae (Trebon) Stanford, 94, died peacefully in her sleep on November 28, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family would accept gladly memorials if sent to Timothy Stanford, PO Box 112, Quasqueton, IA 52326.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

