Benny E. Woolley
INDEPENDENCE-Benny E. Woolley, 83 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died peacefully on May 8, 2021, at Thousen Cottage of the Western Home in Cedar Falls from complications of Alzheimer's.
The visitation and graveside service at Mt. Hope Cemetery are pending. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or Unity Point Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
