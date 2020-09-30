Beatrice (Bea) J. Davison

Beatrice (Bea) Jean Davison passed away September 28, 2020 at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Private funeral services will be at United Methodist Church, Frederika, with inurnment at Alcock Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alcock Cemetary or Frederika United Methodist Church, 209 2nd St., Frederika, IA 50631. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Bea’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.