Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Barbara Winter, age 90, of Decorah, IA, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home outside of Decorah.

There will be no formal services for Barbara. Memorials may be sent to her daughter; Ellen Sexton at 2412 365th St, Decorah, IA 52101.