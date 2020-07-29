Barbara Winter
Barbara Winter

Barbara Winter, age 90, of Decorah, IA, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home outside of Decorah.

There will be no formal services for Barbara. Memorials may be sent to her daughter; Ellen Sexton at 2412 365th St, Decorah, IA 52101.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Winter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

