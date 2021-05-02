 Skip to main content
Barbara S. (Boorom) Palais
Barbara S. (Boorom) Palais

Barbara S. (Boorom) Palais of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021.

A Celebration of Life Service was held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Omaha.

Arrangements were by Heavy-Hoffman-Dworak & Cutler Mortuaries, West Center Chapel, Omaha, Nebraska.

