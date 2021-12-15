 Skip to main content
Barbara A. Starbeck

CEDAR FALLS-Barbara A. Starbeck, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 11, 2021 at her son’s home in Clear Lake. Memorial services will occur at a later date. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls is in charge of arrangements. 319-266-3525

