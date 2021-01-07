August Delmar Bindert

Hawkeye-August “Auggie” D. Bindert, 84, of Hawkeye, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Hawkeye is assisting Auggie’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
