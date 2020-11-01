Arthur D. Larson

Sumner—Arthur Dean Larson, 87, of Sumner, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Military rites will be provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner following the funeral service Inurnment will be at a later date at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1st, at the St. John Lutheran Parish Hall and for one hour preceding the service at the church on Monday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home is assisting Arthur’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
