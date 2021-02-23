 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arthur "Art" J White
0 entries

Arthur "Art" J White

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Arthur “Art” J White, 87, of Charles City passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

A private family funeral will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Matt Howlett officiating. Please join the family on the First Baptist Church Facebook page for a live stream at 10:00 a.m.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spruce up your garden in time for spring

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News