Arthur "Art" Hook
Arthur "Art" Hook

  • Updated
Arthur “Art” Hook, 83, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.

A private graveside family service will take place.

The family would like to thank the staff with St. Croix Hospice and home aides for the wonderful, loving care they gave Art.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

